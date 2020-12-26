Analysts Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Target Price at $79.00

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

DDAIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

