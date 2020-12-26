Analysts Set Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) PT at $141.46

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.82.

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.58. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $31,177,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,177,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,227 shares of company stock worth $35,918,060 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 51.2% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 29,542 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 95.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,768 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,562 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 390,380 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $50,910,000 after purchasing an additional 98,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

