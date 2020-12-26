Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$61.58

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMA. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) stock traded up C$0.33 on Monday, hitting C$53.96. The stock had a trading volume of 208,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. Emera Incorporated has a one year low of C$42.12 and a one year high of C$60.94. The stock has a market cap of C$13.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.46.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

