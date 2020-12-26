Analysts Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Target Price at GBX 247.33

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 247.33 ($3.23).

JUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

In related news, insider Karl Sternberg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

LON JUP traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 288.60 ($3.77). 285,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 238.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.68. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.72).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

