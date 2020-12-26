Analysts Set Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Price Target at $36.81

Shares of Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.81.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAV shares. Loop Capital lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,765,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,766,000. Omni Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 275.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 538,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,433,000 after buying an additional 395,015 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,930,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,201,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.01. 191,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,807. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -488.95 and a beta of 2.24. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.41.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.88. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navistar International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

