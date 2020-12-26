Analysts Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Target Price at $35.67

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSNL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Personalis from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $39,534.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $81,225.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,932.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 574,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,775,818. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $2,843,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 25.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis stock opened at $41.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.08. Personalis has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.25 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 31.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.