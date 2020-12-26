Analysts Set The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Price Target at $53.50

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

NYSE KO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,265,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,135,854. The stock has a market cap of $229.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 104,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,557 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,295,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,935,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 28.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 986,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,717,000 after buying an additional 219,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

