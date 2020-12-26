Analysts Set Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Target Price at $13.75

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.79 and a 12-month high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $404.80 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.59 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.40% and a negative net margin of 41.27%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

