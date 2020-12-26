Andre Wong Durand Sells 27,411 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,619,446.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ping Identity alerts:

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00.

Shares of NYSE PING opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.37. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ping Identity from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Ping Identity by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.