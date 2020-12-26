AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

ANGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $14.14 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 62.90%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after acquiring an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,301 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 22,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 259,870 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.