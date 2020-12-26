AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,463,849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,057,000 after purchasing an additional 79,301 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,229,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 259,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.87. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

