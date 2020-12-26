Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Trading Down 0.9%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)’s share price dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 7,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 8,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.94.

About Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF)

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

