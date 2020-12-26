ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.25.

ANIP stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $68.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.41.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick D. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,092.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 355.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

