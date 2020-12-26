Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

Several research firms have commented on AR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 21.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,544,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 456,282 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 514,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 58.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,666,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,220,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.47. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $5.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

