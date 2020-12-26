Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) will report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Apartment Investment and Management reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Investment and Management.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

AIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.71.

NYSE AIV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.99. 3,520,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,245,419. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 65.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 3rd. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.97%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $222,601.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,788,000 after buying an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 14.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 166.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 316,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.