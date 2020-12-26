Aperam (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.72

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and traded as high as $20.75. Aperam shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APMSF)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

