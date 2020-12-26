API3 Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00008083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $30.08 million and $8.72 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00124776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00019751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00189410 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00620352 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00324402 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00056108 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00086788 BTC.

API3 Token Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

API3 Token Trading

API3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.