Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Increased by Sandell Asset Management Corp.

Sandell Asset Management Corp. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 300.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 99,861 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 8.6% of Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sandell Asset Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

