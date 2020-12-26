AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,927 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $40,928,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,745.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 277,357 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 318.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 278,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,477,000 after buying an additional 211,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth about $8,318,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 153,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total value of $8,611,240.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,834 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,976. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $68.55.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

