AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 6,420 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 46.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.99.

NYSE:JHG opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.68, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.63 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

