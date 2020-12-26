AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 22,997 Shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hooker Furniture were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hooker Furniture by 24.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Hooker Furniture alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOFT shares. BidaskClub cut Hooker Furniture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Hooker Furniture from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st.

Shares of HOFT stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.08 million, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.80. Hooker Furniture Co. has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $36.49.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. Hooker Furniture had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.

Hooker Furniture Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.