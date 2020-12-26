AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 3,133 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.0% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.5% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 11.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of LNC opened at $49.74 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.75). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 18.39%.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,596,614.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,930,250.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

