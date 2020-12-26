AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 331 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the second quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KOF opened at $45.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

