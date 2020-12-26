AQR Capital Management LLC Takes $955,000 Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of MaxLinear as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 3,537.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 541,200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 19,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 528,670 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,670,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 389.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 245,664 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $36.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $37.15.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $156.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.01 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 7,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $255,729.21. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,731.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,619 shares of company stock worth $919,807 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.