Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Shares Down 8.1%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. 24,490 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 13,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Arca Continental

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include cola, flavor soft, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

