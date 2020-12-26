ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.28 Billion

Analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post $15.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.75 billion and the highest is $15.82 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $15.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year sales of $54.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.84 billion to $54.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $57.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.33 billion to $59.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, September 25th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

MT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,529,009. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 501,698 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the second quarter worth about $385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 90.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 334,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 158,851 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 43.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 169,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 37.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

