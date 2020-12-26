ArcLight Clean Transition (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) were up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.60. Approximately 209,207 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 119,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $861,000.

ArcLight Clean Transition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACTCU)

There is no company description available for ArcLight Clean Transition Corp.

