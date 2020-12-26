Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARQT. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $29.61 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). Analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $57,156.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,479.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Osborne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,900 shares of company stock worth $672,986.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after purchasing an additional 489,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 29,236 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

