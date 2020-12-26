Aryacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $332,697.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $332,697.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

AYA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

