Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.