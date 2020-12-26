Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.36

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 72968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.36.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$372.68 million and a PE ratio of -43.23.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AOT)

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.