AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) Hits New 52-Week High at $442.50

Shares of AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 442.50 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 442.50 ($5.78), with a volume of 141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.37).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 406.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.30. The company has a market capitalization of £53.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86.

About AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

