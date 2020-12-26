Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 119,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,592. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $171.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%.

In other news, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.06 per share, with a total value of $96,180.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,771,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 814,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 30.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 360,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 83,768 shares in the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

