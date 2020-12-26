Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. Invests $8.34 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,000. Apple makes up about 2.1% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, August 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

