AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATRC. BidaskClub raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of ATRC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.55. 204,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.06. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.37 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 18,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $930,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 10,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $546,869.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,888.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,278 shares of company stock valued at $6,774,603. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

