ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.98

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and traded as high as $37.85. ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 57,927 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £73.56 million and a PE ratio of -19.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.82.

ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.60) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that ATTRAQT Group plc will post 192 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ATTRAQT Group plc (ATQT.L) (LON:ATQT)

ATTRAQT Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides e-commerce site search, merchandising, and product recommendation technology in the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, other European countries, and internationally. It offers Software as a Service solutions in the areas of search, navigation, recommendations, personalization, merchandising, and internationalization.

