Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Up 5.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.18. 3,581,381 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average session volume of 1,481,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of research firms recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bloom Burton cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases in the United States and China. It is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

