Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.40

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and traded as high as $17.54. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $17.51, with a volume of 8,082 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

