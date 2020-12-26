Avalanche 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.12 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $226.03 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00011418 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.42 or 0.00129876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00637347 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00156852 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00338948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00092114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00056752 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,937,055 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

Avalanche can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

