Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVYA. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Avaya in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.31.

AVYA stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.73. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.28 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Avaya by 28,311.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,392,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after buying an additional 1,387,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,120,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avaya by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avaya by 531.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 652,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 548,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth approximately $5,801,000.

Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

