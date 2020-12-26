Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $27.98. Approximately 1,395 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

