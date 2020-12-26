AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) Receives €22.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.99 ($27.04).

A number of brokerages recently commented on CS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.50 ($28.82) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

AXA SA (CS.PA) stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €19.65 ($23.12). The stock had a trading volume of 993,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA SA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.58). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €17.49.

About AXA SA (CS.PA)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

