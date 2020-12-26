B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) Shares Gap Down to $39.50

B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.50, but opened at $38.00. B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 420 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.74 million and a PE ratio of 36.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 11.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About B.S.D Crown Ltd. (BSD.L) (LON:BSD)

B.S.D Crown Ltd., through its subsidiaries, imports, markets, and distributes various food products to retail chains, supermarkets, wholesalers, and institutions primarily in Israel. It is also involved in the credit activities, including provision of loans to others. The company was formerly known as Emblaze Ltd.

