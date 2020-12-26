Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $284.87

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $284.87 and traded as high as $292.70. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) shares last traded at $286.00, with a volume of 773,889 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 566.75 ($7.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 302.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31.

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

