Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $18.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $25.99.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

