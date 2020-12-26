Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised Balchem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.67.

Shares of BCPC opened at $113.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. As a group, research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Balchem’s payout ratio is 16.30%.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $56,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Balchem by 175.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Balchem in the third quarter worth $216,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

