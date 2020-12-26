Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BBAR. HSBC raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Santander downgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Banco BBVA Argentina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

BBAR opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The stock has a market cap of $641.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 47.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

