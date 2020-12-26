Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.67.

BMO has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 169.1% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $75.90 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $79.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day moving average of $61.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.796 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

