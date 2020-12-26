Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Shares of BANR opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $57.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $149.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Banner in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Banner by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

