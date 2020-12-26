Barclays Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €51.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.34 ($55.69).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

